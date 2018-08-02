In the hands of the gods: Vietnam’s Golden Bridge has giant support
Advertisement
Best of Express
- North East IndiaAmong names missing from Assam NRC draft: An Armyman, policeman, CISF head constable
- North East India40 lakh not in register cannot be called illegal, says Assam official behind NRC
- Naroda Gam massacre case: Discard Amit Shah’s statement defending Maya Kodnani, SIT tells court
- Text from under bed busts gang of pickpockets targeting DMK men outside Kauvery Hospital
- Citing cases of ‘nepotism’, Government pushes its MoP proposals
- EntertainmentSalman Khan and Katrina Kaif add grandeur to Manish Malhotra's couture show
- EntertainmentUnconventional onscreen pairings: Aishwarya Rai-Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan and others
- EntertainmentBefore Karwaan, here is a look at Mithila Palkar's showbiz career so far
- EntertainmentKarwaan early celeb reviews LIVE UPDATES
- SportsQuiet please, advantage India at England slip to 285/9
- SportsWith Ravichandran Ashwin’s loop, dip and ripping turn
- SportsIndia are looking to repeat that 70s show
- TechnologyBlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X launch in India: Timings, expected price and specifications
- TechnologyApple iPhone 2018 series dummy units leaked, reveal all three variants
- TechnologyReliance Jio GigaFiber plans leaked, base service plan to start from Rs 500: Report
- LifestyleSuhana Khan makes her magazine cover debut; does it match up to the other iconic ones?
Advertisement