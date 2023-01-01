In pictures: London ushers in 2023 with pomp and colour at New Year’s Day parade
January 1, 2023 22:00 IST
Thousands took to the streets in central London for the annual New Year's Day parade on December 1, 2023, Sunday, the first full one in three years. (Reuters)
A performer takes part in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, January 1, 2023. (Reuters)
An orchestra group performs in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, January 1, 2023. (Reuters)
The event, which has been taking place since 1987, saw more than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds along the route on Sunday, BBC reported. (Reuters Photo)
Performers take part in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, January 1, 2023. (Reuters Photo)
This year's parade took place in the heart of London, covering Regent Street and Trafalgar Square. (Reuters Photo)
The parade was cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. Last year, just 600 ticket holders attended a pared-back production in a temporary outdoor arena, largely due to Covid restrictions on international performers and Londoners, the BBC reported. (Reuters Photo)
A performer takes part in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, Britain, January 1, 2023. (Reuters Photo)
People wearing colourful costume take part in the New Year's Parade in London on Sunday. (Reuters Photo)
LNYDP attracts over 10,000 participants from the USA, UK, Europe and beyond to delight our street audience of over 500,000 and our TV audience, which reaches more than 500,000,000 annually, the website claims. (Reuters Photo)