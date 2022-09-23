1 / 11

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, attends the Indo-Pacific Quad meeting during the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Friday. The Quad nations of India, Japan, Australia and the US on Friday signed the guidelines to operationalise the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership for the Indo-Pacific announced by their leaders in May this year. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australian Penny Wong met here for the Quad Ministerial meeting on the margins of the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly. (AP Photo)