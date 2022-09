2 / 9

Iran has seen multiple eruptions of protests over the past years, many of them fueled by anger over economic difficulties. But the new wave is showing fury against something at the heart of the identity of Iran’s cleric-led state: the compulsory veil. Here in picture, an Iranian woman cuts a lock of her hair during a rally against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini in Bern, Switzerland. (Picture source: AP)