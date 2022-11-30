In Pics | Demonstrators take to streets in South Korea denouncing China lockdown
November 30, 2022 10:53:41 pm
The protests against stringent Covid-19 measures in China, which began Friday night, continue to escalate in different parts of the country. The protests are being referred to as the “biggest wave of civil disobedience” since Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago. (AP Photo)
Crowds have taken to the streets to demonstrate their anger against the strict anti-virus rules, after a deadly fire in a high-rise building in Urumqi that killed 10 on Thursday. (AP Photo)
Soon after the incident, social media users started blaming the lockdown as residents in the building could not escape in time. (AP Photo)
In this picture, demonstrators stage a rally to denounce the Chinese government's continued zero-COVID policies in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo)
The protesters have been demonstrating by holding up blank sheets of paper as they demand President Xi to step down and accept his failure in curbing the spread of the virus and protecting citizens’ lives. (AP Photo)
According to Reuters, China reported 37,828 new Covid-19 infections on November 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic. (AP Photo)
Protesters including students also staged small-scale agitations across cities of China. (AP Photo)
Meanwhile, following the demonstrations, Chinese authorities have eased controls in the country and announced a move towards vaccinating vulnerable groups. (AP Photo)