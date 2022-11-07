6 / 10

The midterm elections will decide whether it is the Democrats or the Republicans who will control Congress. In less than a week from now, on November 8, known as Election Day, almost exactly in the middle of the Biden presidency, polls will be held to fill 435 House of Representative seats, 35 seats of the Senate, and 36 Governorships, as well as several local government officials, including Mayors. Twenty-four hours later, the results should be known; and it will become clear who controls the US Congress. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)