Twin blasts in Jerusalem killed one person and injured nearly two dozen others early on Nov. 23, 2022. (In this AP photo, Israeli police are seen guarding the site of the first attack)
The first of the two explosions took place close to the main entrance of Jerusalem in Givat Shaul while the second one was at the jam-packed Ramot junction, another entrance to Jerusalem.
This screengrab from CCTV footage shows the moment the first blast took place in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem. (Twitter/@yosefyisrael25)
Here, Israeli police are seen inspecting the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem. (AP)
Security and rescue forces said that the devices responsible for the blast were packed with nails to maximise casualties and controlled by nearly identical remote devices, as per reports. (Reuters)
Police have called on the public to be alert for suspicious packages and said officers were scanning the city for other possible devices. In this photo, Israeli police inspect a damaged bus following an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem. (Reuters)
Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told news agency Reuters that the framework of this current attack is one "that we haven't seen for many years". (Reuters)
At least 21 people were injured in the attacks which took place during peak hours. (Here, members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team clean blood from the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem, Nov. 23, 2022. Photo credit: AP)