In Photos: Total solar eclipse plunges parts of Europe into darkness
Millions of people across Europe witnessed a rare total solar eclipse on Wednesday, as the Moon passed directly between the Sun and Earth, briefly plunging parts of the continent into darkness
August 13, 2026 15:33 IST
August 13, 2026 15:33 IST
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A total solar eclipse swept across parts of the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday, briefly plunging the skies into darkness, offering millions a rare celestial spectacle (Source: Photo by AP)
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The event marked the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999—a gap of 27 years (Source: Photo by AP)
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The eclipse unfolded over several hours as the Moon aligned between Earth and the Sun, casting its narrow shadow over Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain, and a small part of Portugal (Source: Photo by AP)
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During totality, the sky can become almost completely dark, with temperatures dropping and stars becoming visible as the sun is briefly blocked by the moon (Source: Photo by AP)
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While observers along the path of totality saw the Sun completely obscured, people across much of Europe, northwestern Africa, and parts of northeastern North America witnessed a partial eclipse (Source: Photo by AP)
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Social media feeds lit up with videos and photos of the total solar eclipse (Source: Photo by AP)
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A solar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun either fully or partially (Source: Photo by AP)
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The movement casts a huge shadow on parts of the Earth. There are four types of solar eclipses: total, annular, hybrid, and partial (Source: Photo by AP)