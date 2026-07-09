The San Fermín festival, featuring a daily running of the bulls, is one of Spain’s best-known celebrations, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the northern city of Pamplona each year
July 9, 2026 18:47 IST
July 9, 2026 18:47 IST
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The San Fermín festival, featuring a daily running of the bulls, is one of Spain’s best-known celebrations, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the northern city of Pamplona each year (Source: Photo by AP)
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The festival also features parades, music, religious ceremonies and round-the-clock street festivities (Source: Photo by AP)
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In order to participate, thousands of revellers slipped into the traditional all-white outfit topped with red scarves and filled the streets of the city (Source: Photo by AP)
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It gained worldwide fame after Ernest Hemingway featured it in his 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises,” which marks its 100th anniversary this year (Source: Photo by AP)
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'El Chupinazo' commences the festival where a rocket is launched from city halls to mark the start of celebrations (Source: Photo by AP)
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From the second day onwards, the chasing and running take place in the narrow streets of Pamplona's Old Quarter which is a stretch of 800 meters (Source: Photo by AP)
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There are eight runs in total, and usually, each lasts between 3-5 minutes. Many are seen participating while several just enjoy the show from their balconies (Source: Photo by AP)
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Although dozens of animal rights activists have protested against the festival calling it "prehistoric," the enthusiasm of people has always remained high (Source: Photo by AP)