In Photos: Russia launches devastating air assault on Kyiv, killing at least 27
According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched nearly 500 drones and more than 70 cruise and ballistic missiles in a coordinated assault targeting Kyiv and several other regions
July 3, 2026 15:32 IST
July 3, 2026 15:32 IST
1 / 10
Kyiv on Thursday witnessed one of the most devastating Russian drone attacks since the start of the war, with at least 27 people killed and dozens more injured after waves of drones and missiles struck the Ukrainian capital overnight (Source: Photo by AP)
2 / 10
Local authorities said the death toll could rise more as rescue teams continued searching through collapsed buildings which was attacked on Thursday (Source: Photo by AP)
3 / 10
According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched nearly 500 drones and more than 70 cruise and ballistic missiles in a coordinated assault targeting Kyiv and several other regions (Source: Photo by AP)
4 / 10
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described it as the city’s worst attack in more than four years of sustained Russian air raids (Source: Photo by AP)
5 / 10
Many residential apartments and neighbourhoods, hotels in the city centre and many public buildings were damaged because of the strikes (Source: Photo by AP)
6 / 10
Fires were reported at multiple locations across the city after direct missile strikes and falling debris from intercepted projectiles (Source: Photo by AP)
7 / 10
With air raid sirens sounding through the night, more than 50,000 residents took refuge in Kyiv’s metro stations, which have served as bomb shelters since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, as per The Guardian reports (Source: Photo by AP)
8 / 10
Russia’s Defence Ministry said the strikes were carried out using air, sea and land launched weapons in response to recent Ukrainian attacks inside Russian territory (Source: Photo by AP)
9 / 10
Emergency department personnel worked through the day using heavy equipment and search dogs were brought to locate survivors (Source: Photo by AP)
10 / 10
City authorities declared mourning on Friday for those killed in the attack, as rescue workers continued combing through the wreckage in search of survivors (Source: Photo by AP)