Up in flames: Two WW2 airplanes collide and crash at Dallas airshow
Updated: November 13, 2022 1:05:34 pm
Updated : November 13, 2022 1:05:34 pm
1 / 8
Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke billowing into the sky. (AP)
2 / 8
The event took place to mark Veterans Day, which is celebrated every year on November 11. It is a significant holiday set aside to celebrate and express gratitude to everyone who has served in the US military, whether in a time of war or peace, whether they were still alive or have since passed away. (AP)
3 / 8
Here is the picture of Debris from two planes, which crashed during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show, lying on the ground. (AP)
4 / 8
Officials would not say how many people were on board the planes. One of the planes, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, typically has a crew of four to five people. The other, a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, has a single pilot. (AP)
5 / 8
News reports state that at least six are feared to be dead in the incident. (AP)
6 / 8
No paying customers were on the aircraft. The aircraft was flown by highly trained volunteers often retired pilot, officials have said. (AP)
7 / 8
The B-17, a four-engine bomber, and Kingcobra, a fighter plane, were used during the World War II. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of the war. Here, an unidentified person stands by a fence at Dallas Executive Airport. (AP)
8 / 8
The accident has raised concerns over air show safety. The National Transportation Safety Board of the US said that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths. (AP)