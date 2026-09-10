In Photos: Ferry fire in Philippines kills 5, over 80 missing
The vessel MV June Aster, carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members, was travelling from Manila to Coron in Palawan province when the fire broke out around 6:45 PM (local time)
September 10, 2026 15:40 IST
September 10, 2026 15:40 IST
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A massive fire aboard a ferry in the central Philippines killed five onboard on Wednesday. More than 80 remained missing till the last reports came in, reported BBC (Source: Photo by AP)
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Emergency crews have launched an extensive offshore search-and-rescue operation (Source: Photo by AP)
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The vessel MV June Aster, carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members, was travelling from Manila to Coron in Palawan province when the fire broke out around 6:45 PM (local time) (Source: Photo by AP)
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The ferry, which remained afloat after the fire was put out, had drifted farther from the coast, officials said. Bad weather, strong waves and currents complicated the search (Source: Photo by AP)
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People jumped off the boat in panic. Philippines Coast Guard responders managed to rescue 43 people from the water and moved them to an emergency evacuation shelter in Barangay Turda (Source: Photo by AP)
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At least five deaths have been confirmed so far, while around 86 passengers and crew members remain missing, BBC reported (Source: Photo by AP)
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Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the figures were still changing as operations continued. “We are continuing search and rescue operations,” she said, according to Associated Press (Source: Photo by AP)
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Authorities said there were no immediate confirmed reports of foreign nationals on board (Source: Photo by AP)
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Survivors told authorities the fire may have started in the cargo hold before spreading rapidly through the vessel (Source: Photo by AP)
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The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the coast guard coordinating with the ferry operator and maritime authorities (Source: Photo by AP)