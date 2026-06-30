In Photos: Farmers in Nepal celebrate the annual paddy planting festival
The theme for National Paddy Day 2026 was "Climate Friendly Technology, Self-Reliance in Paddy, and Prosperity
June 30, 2026 17:07 IST
June 30, 2026 17:07 IST
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Thousands of farmers and their families across Nepal celebrated the annual paddy festival by planting rice on Monday (Source: Photo by AP)
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They were joined by villagers, visitors from cities and tourists visiting the Himalayan nation (Source: Photo by AP)
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Celebrated as National Paddy Day, or Asar Pandra, the 15th day of the Nepali month of Ashadh (late June), Nepal's Paddy Festival signifies the start of the annual rice-planting season (Source: Photo by AP)
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Rice is a staple food for millions of Nepalese and the crop is generally planted once a year in July and harvested about four months later (Source: Photo by AP)
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The theme for National Paddy Day 2026 is "Climate Friendly Technology, Self-Reliance in Paddy, and Prosperity" (Source: Photo by AP)
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After planting lines of rice, they splashed in the muddy fields, smeared each other with mud and sand, and danced more before culminating the celebration with a feast (Source: Photo by AP)
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The day is also known as “dahi chiura” for the yogurt and beaten rice that comprises one of the main dishes eaten during the feast (Source: Photo by AP)
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The government has declared National Paddy Day a public holiday and has encouraged people to continue or return to rice farming (Source: Photo by AP)