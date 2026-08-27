288 Indians are among the missing after catastrophic floods and mudslides near the Nepal-Tibet border
August 27, 2026 16:45 IST
August 27, 2026 16:45 IST
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Police in Nepal said at least 270 people were killed after flash floods swept through communities near the border (Source: Photo by AP)
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In Tibet, 558 people were reported missing. Three people have died and 260 of those missing are foreigners, Chinese state media reported (Source: Photo by AP)
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About 200 Indians who were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are stranded on the Chinese side, MEA said. As many as 21 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued, the ministry added (Source: Photo by AP)
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Nearly 1,500 people are missing in Nepal and Tibet after catastrophic floods and mudslides hit the region. India has the highest number of missing tourists, followed by 65 from the US, 53 from Ukraine and 51 from Malaysia (Source: Photo by AP)
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India has handed over 47 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nepal to support relief efforts following devastating floods (Source: Photo by AP)
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Rescue teams are searching for hundreds of people still missing after a massive mudslide triggered catastrophic flooding in Nepal’s Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Wednesday (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has issued updated emergency helpline numbers for people seeking assistance amid the Nepal disaster. The numbers are available for emergency contact and can also be reached through WhatsApp. Helpline numbers: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117 (Source: Photo by AP)
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Nepal has sought help from India and China as rescue teams search for missing people in some of the worst-hit areas. The scale of destruction and difficult terrain are complicating rescue efforts, while authorities have warned people to stay away from the banks of major rivers including the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani (Source: Photo by AP)
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Experts say an ice-and-rock avalanche linked to a glacier, possibly triggered by seismic activity, is the likely cause (Source: Photo by AP)