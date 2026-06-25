In Photos: 32 dead, hundreds injured in twin earthquakes in Venezuela
The twin earthquakes in Venezuela prompted authorities to issue tsunami alerts across parts of the Caribbean
June 25, 2026 14:22 IST
June 25, 2026 14:22 IST
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Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes within minutes of each other on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, causing extensive damage in Caracas, the capital (Source: Photo by AP)
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The twin earthquakes in Venezuela prompted authorities to issue tsunami alerts across parts of the Caribbean (Source: Photo by AP)
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Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday (June 25) announced a state of emergency after Caracas was hit by two earthquakes 39 seconds apart, saying at least 32 people were killed and 700 were injured (Source: Photo by AP)
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US President Donald Trump extended support, saying the US was ready, willing and able to help with relief (Source: Photo by AP)
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According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake measured 7.1 in magnitude and struck near the coastal town of Morón, about 168 kilometres west of Caracas, along Venezuela’s Caribbean coast (Source: Photo by AP)
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Just a minute later, a stronger 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the same region. The second tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located roughly 16 kilometres southwest of Morón (Source: Photo by AP)
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This was the strongest earthquake recorded in the country since 1900 (Source: Photo by AP)
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The back-to-back quakes saw residents rushing out of homes, offices and buildings (Source: Photo by AP)
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In Caracas, many structures sustained damage, with portions of buildings and walls collapsing (Source: Photo by AP)
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Following the earthquakes, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami alerts for the Virgin Islands, while authorities in the Dominican Republic also cautioned residents of possible sea-level disturbances (Source: Photo by AP)
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Emergency teams were assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring aftershocks as authorities urged residents to stay alert (Source: Photo by AP)