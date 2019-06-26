Toggle Menu Sections
Impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un tours Osaka ahead of G-20 Summit

The impersonators of rivals, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, toured the streets of Osaka, Japan. They posed as friends, mocking the enmity of the leaders. Osaka will be hosting the G-20 Summit on 28-29- June 2019.

Howard X, an Australian impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Dennis Alan, impersonator of US President Donald Trump took a tour in the market of Osaka, Japan, ahead of the G-20 leaders' summit in the city. (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

The crowd were surprised and amused to see the impersonators of the leaders. (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

People welcomed the impersonators, as they interacted with them. (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

Earlier this year, during Trump and Kim's actual meeting in Vietnam, Kim impersonator Howard X and Trump lookalike Russell White were detained after they staged a 'mock meeting' in Hanoi. (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

The impersonators posed for pictures with people in Osaka, Japan. (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

The impersonators mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump as the latter, recently, extended sanctions on the former. (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

The impersonators toured Osaka as the Japanese city will be hosting G-20 Summit on 28-29 June. REUTERS/Jorge Silva 

