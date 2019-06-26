Impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un tours Osaka ahead of G-20 Summithttps://indianexpress.com/photos/world-news/impersonators-of-donald-trump-and-kim-jong-un-tours-osaka-ahead-of-g-20-summit-5800407/
Impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un tours Osaka ahead of G-20 Summit
The impersonators of rivals, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, toured the streets of Osaka, Japan. They posed as friends, mocking the enmity of the leaders. Osaka will be hosting the G-20 Summit on 28-29- June 2019.