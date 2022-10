3 / 7

A hurricane warning was in effect for Las Islas Marias and Playa Perula to Escuinapa. A hurricane watch was in effect for the area north of north of Escuinapa to Mazatlan, the center said. The storm was expected to come ashore in Nayarit state Sunday morning. Hurricane Orlene made landfall October 3 a little farther north in roughly the same region, about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of the resort of Mazatlan. (Reuters)