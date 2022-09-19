Power outage, floods and damage: Hurricane Fiona batters Puerto Rico
Updated: September 19, 2022 2:26:49 pm
Five years after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, another hurricane, Fiona, battered Puerto Rico on Sunday, knocking out the power grid of the island. (AP Photo)
Hurricane Fiona caused swollen rivers and mudslides that sped through Cayey, Puerto Rico blocking all the roads. (AP Photo)
Nelson Cirino's home stands with its roof torn off by the winds of Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo)
Due to the heavy roadblocks, people are seen wading through the disasters. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)
As the hurricane damaged the electric poles, nearly 1.5 million consumers were left without electricity, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks power interruptions. (Reuters Photo)
Pedro Pierluisi, the governor of Puerto Rico, said at a news conference Sunday afternoon that authorities were assessing damage and working to stave off a growing disaster. (Reuters Photo)
He added officials were rescuing people in isolated areas and deploying the National Guard and other personnel to evacuate low-lying areas where rivers were expected to flood. (Reuters Photo)
People were seen cleaning debris from a road after thick layers of mudslides affect Cayey, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo)
A member of the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) monitors the trajectory of Hurricane Fiona in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Reuters Photo)
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for the hurricane. (Reuters Photo)
In wake of the damage caused by the hurricane, US President Joe Biden declared an emergency for Puerto Rico, and released federal resources for emergency response and disaster relief efforts. (Reuters Photo)