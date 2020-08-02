2 / 11

China’s giant dams, designed to contain floods and generate electricity, have come under heavy scrutiny. Floodwater is discharged at the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei province. Authorities in the neighbouring province of Anhui blasted a dam Sunday to release surging waters behind it amid widespread flooding across the country that has claimed scores of lives. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)