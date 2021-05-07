Most read
- BMC chief: If someone laughs at us, how do I share Mumbai model
- District Muzaffarnagar: Here, nurses are doctors, ward boys are nurses, families are ward boys
- Release funds under PM-Kisan scheme, Mamata tells Prime Minister
- Digging work at Rajpath as Central Vista redevelopment project takes shape
- Bengaluru reacts to Tejasvi Surya: 'CM, Opposition leaders should stand up...,' says Guha, others demand probe
- 'National lockdown almost inevitable': Rahul writes to Modi again, lists four 'urgent' suggestions on Covid-19
- More than 50% e-pass applications rejected in state, 73% in Mumbai
- Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's aid as cricketer urgently seeks oxygen cylinder for family member
- Oxygen notice: Lucknow hospital slapped with FIR, says will move Allahabad HC
- Delhi: Black fungus cases in Covid-19 patients being seen again
How Muslims across the world marked last week of Ramadan amid Covid protocolsMay 7, 2021 7:46:54 pm
Best of Express
- Central Vista construction: SC declines to interfere, asks Delhi HC to consider granting early hearing
- BJP leaders attack Soren over PM jibe, Jagan calls for unity to fight Covid
- EntertainmentWhat to watch this weekend: Photo Prem, Milestone and Ramyug among others
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma, Virat Kohli donate Rs 2 cr, start fundraiser for Covid-19 relief: 'We will overcome this together'
- TrendingElephants destroy over 300 banana tress, leave one with a bird's nest untouched. Watch viral video
- Trending'Not all heroes wear capes, some wear uniform': Delhi cop postpones daughter's wedding for Covid-19 duty at crematorium
- SportsIndia squad for WTC final, England Tests: Jadeja returns; Hardik, Kuldeep miss out
- SportsArzan Nagwaswalla: The unsold player from IPL auction who will help India prepare for Wagner, Boult
- OpinionAt the state’s mercy: ringing the Covid alarm in Delhi’s prisons
- Why RBI wants moderate bond yields
- LifestyleDisciple: Chaitanya Tamhane’s luminous film asks if artistic greatness is purpose or pursuit
- TechnologyWhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline for accepting new privacy policy terms