11 / 16

Women ignore social distancing and some do not wear face masks as they shop for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan after the government announced new restrictions, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Pakistani authorities plan to put in place a nine-day lockdown from May 8 to 16 prior to the holiday. (AP Photo)