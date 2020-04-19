1 / 9

Musicians long have been a mainstay in Iranian life, dating back to the ancient Persian empires. In these difficult times they are adapting to newer ways of continuing their art. With performance halls closed and many isolated in their homes as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, Iranian musicians now find performance spaces where they can. For Hosseini, the qanun player, the music gives her an outlet she’d otherwise have as a member of Iran’s National Orchestra. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)