World News Protests in Hong Kong turn violent, several arrested after clash with police Hong Kong on Sunday saw some of the fiercest clashes between police and demonstrators since violence escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill. Fire is seen after anti-extradition bill protesters threw Molotov cocktails during clash with riot police in Hong Kong on Sunday, August 25. Hong Kong saw some of the fiercest clashes yet between police and demonstrators since violence escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill. (Reuters) A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong on August 25, 2019. Police on Monday said they have arrested 36 people, the youngest aged 12, in connection with the violence occurred. (Reuters) Demonstrators, some using laser pointers toward police lines during the Sunday protest. (Reuters) Policemen clash with demonstrators on a street during the Sunday protest. Six officers drew their pistols and one officer fired a warning shot into the air, police said in a statement issued later. (Reuters) Policemen are confronted by demonstrators on a street during the protest. The clashes on Saturday and Sunday marked a return to unrest after days of calmer demonstrations. (AP) Demonstrators damage a steamboat restaurant run by pro-China's owner during a protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The protests, which escalated in June over a now-suspended extradition bill, have rocked Hong Kong for three months. (AP) A demonstrator collects bricks as they clash with riot police during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. Hong Kong police had to fire water cannon and volleys of tear gas on brick-throwing protesters. (Reuters)