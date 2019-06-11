Toggle Menu Sections
Hong Kong braces for mass protests against bill allowing extraditions to China

The extradition law has aroused concerns that this would undermine the city's independent judicial system as it allows Hong Kong to hand over fugitives to the jurisdictions that the city doesn't currently have an extradition agreement with, mainland China.

Police officers use pepper spray against protesters in a rally against the proposed amendments to the extradition law at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong during the early hours of Monday, June 10, 2019. The extradition law has aroused concerns that this legislation would undermine the city's independent judicial system as it allows Hong Kong to hand over fugitives to the jurisdictions that the city doesn't currently have an extradition agreement with, including mainland China, where a fair trial might not be guaranteed. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Police officers clash with protesters in a rally against the proposed amendments to the extradition law at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong during the early hours of Monday, June 10, 2019. The extradition law has aroused concerns that this legislation would undermine the city's independent judicial system as it allows Hong Kong to hand over fugitives to the jurisdictions that the city doesn't currently have an extradition agreement with, including mainland China, where a fair trial might not be guaranteed. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Protesters use barriers against the proposed amendments to the extradition law at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong during the early hours of Monday, June 10, 2019. The extradition law has aroused concerns that this legislation would undermine the city's independent judicial system as it allows Hong Kong to hand over fugitives to the jurisdictions that the city doesn't currently have an extradition agreement with, including mainland China, where a fair trial might not be guaranteed. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Protesters rallying against the proposed amendments to the extradition law clash with police officers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong during the early hours of Monday, June 10, 2019. The extradition law has aroused concerns that this legislation would undermine the city's independent judicial system as it allows Hong Kong to hand over fugitives to the jurisdictions that the city doesn't currently have an extradition agreement with, including mainland China, where a fair trial might not be guaranteed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Protesters leave notes in front of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in San Francisco, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown San Francisco on Sunday to protest against a proposed law in Hong Kong allowing extradition to mainland China. The march followed a massive demonstration in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Daisy Nguyen)

From right, Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng listen to reporters questions during a press conference in Hong Kong Monday, June 10, 2019. Lam signaled Monday that her government will go ahead with proposed amendments to its extradition laws after a massive protest against them. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A prominent Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow speaks during a news conference at Japan National Press Club Monday, June 10, 2019, in Tokyo. One of prominent student activists in Hong Kong has said many in the territory were angered by the government’s bulldozing of a legislative proposal that would allow extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China, seeking international support for the resistance movement. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

