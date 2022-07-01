2 / 8

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday defended his vision of the “one country, two systems” framework against accusations by the U.S., U.K. and others that Beijing has undermined the freedoms and autonomy promised to Hong Kong for 50 years. In picture, Jinping gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong Friday, July 1, 2022, on the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. (AP)