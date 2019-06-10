World News Hundreds of thousands take to Hong Kong streets against China Extradition bill Chants of “no China extradition, no evil law” echoed through the highrise city streets, while other marchers called for Hong Lam and other senior officials to step down. Several hundred thousand people jammed Hong Kong’s streets on Sunday in the biggest rally for years to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial. (AP) Sunday’s outpouring was widely expected to raise the pressure on the administration of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her official backers in Beijing. (AP) Chants of “no China extradition, no evil law” echoed through the highrise city streets, while other marchers called for Hong Lam and other senior officials to step down. (AP) Lam had yet to comment on the rally, which followed weeks of domestic discontent growing official concern from the U.S., European Union and foreign business lobbies that the changes would dent Hong Kong’s vaunted rule of law and freedoms. (AP) Protesters leave notes in front of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in San Francisco, Sunday. (AP)