2 / 12

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12 after she fell ill after returning from a trip to London. Justin also went to self-quarantine following the positive test. However, she recovered from the illness on March 29. “I am feeling so much better,” she said in a statement on social media. She informed that she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health. (File)