1 / 11

Visitors enjoy the snow at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022. While millions across Europe sweat through a summer of record-breaking heat, Afriski in the Maluti Mountains is Africa's only operating ski resort south of the equator. It draws people from neighbouring South Africa and further afield by offering a unique experience to go skiing in southern Africa.(AP)