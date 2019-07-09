World News Heavy rains strand Washington drivers, flood White House basement Water entered into the press workspace in the basement near the White House's West Wing as government employees worked to drain puddles of standing water with wet vacuum cleaners. Heavy rains caused flash floods in areas of Washington DC in the United States, CNN reported Monday. The flooding prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency until 1:45 pm (local time). (AP) Areas of concern reportedly include the Great Falls, Virginia, area and southeastern Montgomery County, Maryland as heavy rains continue to batter much of the area, including the District of Columbia. (Amy Gardner/The Washington Post via AP) Water entered into the press workspace in the basement near the White House’s West Wing as government employees worked to drain puddles of standing water with wet vacs. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post via AP) A spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department was quoted as saying by the Associated Press that emergency workers in the Maryland county used boats for dozens of rescues, rescuing people from flooded cars. (AP) Jason Berry checks out flooding in Baker Park, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Frederick, Md. Authorities advised people to avoid driving if possible. Neighboring Arlington County also reported numerous rescues. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP)