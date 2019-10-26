World News Trick or treat! Halloween 2019 is here and you should be ‘scared’ Halloween is shrouded in superstition and mystery and is popularly known as the spookiest time of the year. Halloween is shrouded in superstition and mystery and is popularly known as the spookiest time of the year. The roots of this ancient holiday date back to the Celts, who observed their new year on November 1. (Reuters) As the days grew shorter and nights became drawn out, the Celts believed that November 1 marked the end of summer, or the harvest season, and the start of the dark cold winter, which was considered an ominous season, mostly associated with human death. (Reuters) The ancient people believed that a night before the new year, the boundaries between the natural and supernatural became blurred and they celebrated the return of ghosts to earth on that day, which they called Samhain. (Reuters) The tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honor all saints. Soon, All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. (AP) The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats. (AP)