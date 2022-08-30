Haitians call for ouster of prime minister Ariel Henry, demand better quality of life
August 30, 2022 2:33:05 pm
August 30, 2022 2:33:05 pm
1 / 8
A demonstrator walks by a burning barricade during a protest against the growing scarcity of fuel, the soaring consumer prices, and crime, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Reuters)
2 / 8
Protesters in Haiti’s capital and other major cities blocked roads, shut down businesses and marched through the streets to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and to call for a better quality of life. (Reuters)
3 / 8
The protests come days after dozens of demonstrators staged a sit-in in front of Henry’s official residence and demanded that he resign. (AP)
4 / 8
Protesters are dispersed by tear gas thrown by the police during a demonstration. (AP)
5 / 8
A protester affected by tear gas fired by police splashes water on his face in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (AP)
6 / 8
Violence and kidnappings have surged in Port-au-Prince and nearby areas in recent months. Poverty also has deepened, with inflation reaching 29%. Seen here are taxi drivers helping police remove a roadblock set up by protesters. (AP)
7 / 8
A woman runs past a burning barricade during a protest against the growing scarcity of fuel, the soaring consumer prices, and crime, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Reuters)
8 / 8
A protester covers his face during a demonstration to demand Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. (AP)