Grieving families cremate victims of day care mass shooting in Thailand
October 11, 2022 5:45:55 pm
The funeral of the victims of a mass shooting at a daycare centre in Uthai Sawan town, Thailand, was held on Tuesday. Several people, including grieving families gathered near the funeral pyres at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Thailand. (Reuters)
On Oct 6, an ex-cop opened fire at a daycare centre in Thailand’s Uthai Sawan town, killing at least 36 people, including over 22 children. (Reuters)
The incident now as considered the nation's deadliest shooting rampage, lasted for approximately an hour. (Reuters)
As per reports, the 34-year-old barged into the childcare facility at around 12.10 pm and opened fire. At the time, he was armed with a 9 mm pistol and a knife. (Reuters)
The grieving family members put sandalwood flowers as they lay to rest their loved ones. The top officials of the country also attended the funeral to console the devastated community. (Reuters)
A day after the carnage on Oct 7, a red carpet was placed in front of the childcare center to welcome visiting officials but was later removed following online backlash. (Reuters)
At the funeral, the portraits of the victims, including that of the children, were placed showing the magnitude of the loss. (Reuters)
While most of the children were stabbed in the head, four children survived and are in good condition, according to the country’s health minister.
