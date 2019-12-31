3 / 17

Jacinda Ardern - Jacinda Ardern’s leadership as the New Zealand Prime Minister was lauded in the aftermath of Christchurch shootings. While she worked on tightening the gun laws in the country, her first response to the massacre was exemplary, too. Immediately after the shooting — even before the dead could be reliably counted — she had spoken up for immigrants: “They have chosen to make this their home. They are us. The person who perpetrated this is not us.” Her symbolic gestures — wearing a hijab while comforting the families, refusing to use the name of the chief suspect, among others were appreciated too. (Reuters)