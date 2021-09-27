2 / 13

Merkel had joined the the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) political party after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. According to AP, German journalists' comments on Merkel's appearance were often openly sexist, particularly in the beginning of her career. German media first dubbed her “Kohl's girl,” because Merkel was initially promoted by then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl, and later called her “Mutti,” or “mommy,” even though Merkel has no children. (AP)