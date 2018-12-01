Remembering George H W Bush: From war hero to 41st President of United States

Bush family portrait in Houston, Texas August 19, 1992. Back row: Walker Bush (Marvin's son), Marvin Bush, Margaret Bush ( Marvin's wife), George W. Bush, Sharon Bush (Neil's wife), Neil Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Bobby Koch (Doro's Husband), Jeb Bush, George P. Bush (Jeb's son), and Noelle Bush (Jeb's daughter). Second Row: Laura Bush (George W.'s wife), Jenna Bush (George W.'s daughter), Pierce Bush (Neil's son), Barbara Bush, Goerge Bush, Sam Le BLond (Donro's son), and Columba Bush (Jeb's wife). Floor: Barbara Bush (George W.'s daughter), Marshall Bush (Marvin's daughter), Ashley and Lauren Bush (Neil's daughters), Ellie LeBlond (Doro's daughter), and Jebby Bush( Jeb's son). (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)