Remembering George H W Bush: From war hero to 41st President of United States

Former US President George H W Bush, died on Friday at the age of 94. Bush, who was the 41st president of the United States, served as the president between 1989 to 1993.

Former US President George H W Bush, died on Friday at the age of 94. Bush, who was the 41st president of the United States, served as the president between 1989 to 1993. His death was announced in a statement by family spokesman Jim McGrath. His son George W Bush had also served as the 43rd president of the United States. In pic, he is surrounded by US military personnel as he greets troops following an arrival ceremony in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

George Bush, Neil, George W., Barbara, Jeb and Marvin pose for a photo in 1956. (Source: REUTERS/File)

In this October 9, 1970 file photo, Rep. George H.W. Bush, R-Texas, talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (Source: AP Photo/File)

Prince Charles and Princess Diana greet Vice President George Bush and Barbra Bush during dinner at a reception at the British Embassy hosted by Lady Wright, in Washington November 10, 1985. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Then US Vice-President George H W Bush kisses the Western Wall after his visit to the Yad Vashem holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 27, 1986. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and US Vice President George H W Bush pause for the media on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting in Washington November 15, 1986. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Portrait of the Bush family sitting in front of their home in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 24, 1986. BACK ROW: Maragret Bush (Marvin's wife), holding daughter Marshall, Marvin Bush, Bill LeBlond (Doro's Husband). FRONT ROW: Neil Bush holding son Pierce, Sharon (Neil's wife), George W. Bush holding daughter Barbara Bush, George Bush, Sam LeBlond (Doro's son), Doro Bush LeBlond, George P. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 1988 file photo, President-elect George H W Bush and his wife Barbara wave to supporters in Houston, Texas after winning the presidential election. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (Source: AP Photo/File)

President Ronald Reagan (2nd L) and Vice President George Bush (2nd R), accompanied by wives Nancy (L) and Barbara, join hands after the President endorses Bush's run for the Presidency during the President's Dinner in Washington in this May 11, 1988 handout photo obtained by Reuters November 30, 2012. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

In this Jan. 20, 1989, file photo, President George H.W. Bush raises his right hand as he is sworn into office as the 41st president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol as first lady Barbara Bush holds the bible for her husband. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (Source: AP Photo/File)

Former US President George H W Bush applauds Pope John Paul II after a welcoming ceremony prior to their audience at the Vatican November 8, 1991. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Then US President George H W Bush addresses U.S. military personnel from different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces after arriving to celebrate the Thanksgiving Day holiday, at an air base in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

US President George H. W. Bush (L) and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands in front of U.S. and Soviet flags at the end of a news conference in Moscow July 31, 1991. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Bush family portrait in Houston, Texas August 19, 1992. Back row: Walker Bush (Marvin's son), Marvin Bush, Margaret Bush ( Marvin's wife), George W. Bush, Sharon Bush (Neil's wife), Neil Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Bobby Koch (Doro's Husband), Jeb Bush, George P. Bush (Jeb's son), and Noelle Bush (Jeb's daughter). Second Row: Laura Bush (George W.'s wife), Jenna Bush (George W.'s daughter), Pierce Bush (Neil's son), Barbara Bush, Goerge Bush, Sam Le BLond (Donro's son), and Columba Bush (Jeb's wife). Floor: Barbara Bush (George W.'s daughter), Marshall Bush (Marvin's daughter), Ashley and Lauren Bush (Neil's daughters), Ellie LeBlond (Doro's daughter), and Jebby Bush( Jeb's son). (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

US President George H.W. Bush looks back over the top of the train he is travelling on at supporters in a building during a campaign stop in the state of Wisconsin October 31, 1992. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush (L) is hugged and given a handshake by his father, former president George H.W. Bush, during a concert by the Bellamy Brothers in Milford, Connecticut January 29, 2000. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

The parents of Texas Gov. George W. Bush, former President George Bush and his wife Barbara, react as their son come out on stage to accept the presidential nomination of the Republican party in Philadelphia August 3, 2000. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

US President George W Bush sits at his desk in the Oval Office for the first time on Inauguration Day as his father, former President George H.W. Bush, looks on January 20, 2001. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Former US President George H W Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump with SFC Michael Elliott in Kennebunkport, Maine in this file handout photo released June 12, 2009. U.S. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

US President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush during a ceremony at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Former US President George H W Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush enter the East Room of the White House before the ceremony unveiling the official White House portraits of former President George W Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in the East Room of the White House in Washington May 31, 2012. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Former US Presidents George W Bush and his father George H W Bush pose onboard the USS George H W Bush aircraft carrier off the coast of Maine June 10, 2012. U.S. (Source: Reuters/File photo)

Father and son, both former US Presidents, George HW Bush (L) and George Bush, shake hands at the dedication for the George W Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. (Source: REUTERS/File photo)

