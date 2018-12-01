Remembering George H W Bush: From war hero to 41st President of United States

Former US President George H W Bush, died on Friday at the age of 94. Bush, who was the 41st president of the United States, served as the president between 1989 to 1993. His death was announced in a statement by family spokesman Jim McGrath. His son George W Bush had also served as the 43rd president of the United States. In pic, he is surrounded by US military personnel as he greets troops following an arrival ceremony in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)