PM Narendra Modi meets world leaders in Bali G20 summit
Updated: November 15, 2022 1:39:24 pm
Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies opened talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo as he arrives for the summit. (Reuters)
The G20 accounts for more than 80 per cent of the world's gross domestic product, 75 per cent of international trade and 60 per cent of its population. (AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden interact during the summit on Tuesday. (Twitter @PMOIndia)
This is the 17th annual summit, and will be a culmination of numerous ministerial meetings and working groups that have been working for the past one year on key priority areas. French President Emmanuel Macron has a brief discussion with PM Modi at the start of the summit. (Twitter/@PMOIndia)
At the end of the meeting, India, represented by its Prime Minister, will assume charge of the G20 presidency. The 18th summit will be held in India next year. (PMOIndia)
China's President Xi Jinping greets his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo as he arrives for the summit in Nusa Dua, Bali. (Reuters)
The Bali summit will have three key priorities – global health architecture, digital transformation and sustainable energy transition. (Reuters)