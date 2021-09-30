10 / 14

In Sukhothai province, a team of paraglider enthusiasts has been doing what it can to help out areas cut off by the waters, flying sorties over villages and dropping aid packages to the stranded residents. Using powered paragliders, also known as paramotors, the 15-member group has been dropping packages of water, instant noodles, rice and other dried foods to villagers to help them make it through until the floods recede. Seen here are a mother and daughter on the second floor of their house in a flooded area in Ban Sai village. (Reuters)