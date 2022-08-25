Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh, seek to return home
August 25, 2022 6:51:32 pm
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh. The picture shows a Rohingya refugee holding a placard during a gathering to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district on Thursday. (AP Photo)
Five years ago on this date, the Myanmar’s military began carrying out violent operations against the Rohingya population living in northern Rakhine State. The military crackdown resulted in grave crimes under international law and forced hundreds of thousands to flee into Bangladesh. (Reuters)
More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh comprising the world's largest refugee settlement, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights. (Reuters)
For the almost 1 million stateless Rohingya refugees, conditions in Bangladesh are extremely overcrowded, and they remain fully reliant on humanitarian assistance for their survival, UNHCR said. (Reuters)
Rohingya refugees hold placards as they gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar to escape a military crackdown in 2017, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Reuters)
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, while the United States, European Union and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting the refugees' pursuit of justice in international courts. (AP Photo)
Myanmar denies the genocide, saying it was waging a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts. Rohingya refugees cry while praying during a gathering to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district. (AP Photo)
Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in the Hague over the violence. Rohingya refugees gather to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus at a Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)
This file photo shows Rohingya Muslims carrying their young children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near Palong Khali, Bangladesh, Nov. 1, 2017. (AP Photo)