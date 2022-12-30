In photos: Massive fire breaks out in hotel complex in Cambodia
December 30, 2022 14:30 IST
A massive fire in a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia killed at least 25 people as search and rescue teams continued their operations. (AP)
The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet on the Thai border started around midnight Wednesday and was extinguished more than 12 hours later on Thursday afternoon. Here, victims of a fire receive water from police officers near a Cambodia-Thai international border gate in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia (AP)
More than 60 people were injured, Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey province's information department said(AP)
The Grand Diamond City casino complex has 500 employees, and it had 1,000 customers Wednesday, according to a report from Soth Kimkolmony, a spokesperson for Cambodia's National Committee for Disaster Management (AP)
It was unclear how many were present when the fire broke out, and how many managed to flee to safety. (Reuters)
Thai and Cambodian rescue teams have been working side-by-side in searching the 17-story complex but paused their efforts overnight at the dangerously damaged site.(Reuters)
Here is a general view of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino where the fire broke out (Reuters)
In this photo, a relative of the of the Grand Diamond hotel-casino fire victim prays in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province near Thailand-Cambodia border. (Reuters)