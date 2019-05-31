Toggle Menu Sections
Every minute counts: Deaths rise on Mount Everest as Nepal issues more permitshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/world-news/every-minute-counts-deaths-rise-on-mount-everest-as-nepal-issues-more-permits-5737937/

Every minute counts: Deaths rise on Mount Everest as Nepal issues more permits

This year, permits were issued to 381 people, the highest number ever, according to the government. They were accompanied by an equal number of guides from Nepal’s ethnic Sherpa community.

MT everest, nepal, mountaineers dead, death on everest, everest climbing, mt everest climbing, indian express

Nepal’s reluctance to limit the number of permits it issues to scale Mount Everest has contributed to dangerous overcrowding, with inexperienced climbers impeding others and causing deadly delays, seasoned mountaineers said. (AP)

MT everest, nepal, mountaineers dead, death on everest, everest climbing, mt everest climbing, indian express

Eleven people have died this season which is the highest number since 2015. Most of the deaths have been due to altitude sickness, which is caused by low amounts of oxygen at high elevation and can cause headaches, vomiting, shortness of breath and mental confusion. (AP)

MT everest, nepal, mountaineers dead, death on everest, everest climbing, mt everest climbing, indian express

Indian climber Ameesha Chauhan, soaking her frostbitten toes in medicine at a hospital in Kathmandu, described the agony of turning away from the peak when she realized her supplemental oxygen supply was low. (AP)

MT everest, nepal, mountaineers dead, death on everest, everest climbing, mt everest climbing, indian express

Two of Chauhan's team members died on the May 16 ascent. She returned and scaled the peak a week later. (AP)

MT everest, nepal, mountaineers dead, death on everest, everest climbing, mt everest climbing, indian express

Eric Murphy, a mountain guide from Bellingham, said “Every minute counts there,” Murphy climbed Everest for a third time on May 23. He said what should have taken 12 hours took 17 hours because of struggling climbers who were clearly exhausted but had no one to guide or help them. (AP)

MT everest, nepal, mountaineers dead, death on everest, everest climbing, mt everest climbing, indian express

This year, permits were issued to 381 people, the highest number ever, according to the government. They were accompanied by an equal number of guides from Nepal’s ethnic Sherpa community. (PTI)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tech News of the day: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Garmin Instinct launched
2 NEET 2019: Last date to challenge answer keys is May 31, result in June
3 West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where to watch WI vs PAK