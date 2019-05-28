World News Every day is Memorial Day: US honors fallen heros at Arlington Cemetery Memorial Day originated in the years following the civil war and it became an official federal holiday in 1971. This year, it was observed on May 27. US Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May and this year it occurred on May 27. (AP) Originally known as Decoration Day, it is observed to honor the men and whomen who have died in the US military. (AP) Vice President Mike Pence places a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in observance of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery. Pence paid a tribute to the fallen members of US army, thanked thie family members and said that, "for them every day is Memorial Day." (AP) Memorial Day originated in the years following the civil war and it became an official federal holiday in 1971. (AP) While this day unofficially marks the beginning of the summer season, many americans visit cemeteries, participate in prades andalso hold family gatherings to remember their loved ones. (AP) Some of the dignitaries who were present at Monday's ceremony included General Joseph F. Dunford Jr. and acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan. (AP) President Donald Trump and Melania Trump visited the Arlington, Virginia, cemetery last week and placed flags at several gravesites, a decades-old tradition known as "flags in." (AP)