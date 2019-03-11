Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Nairobi crashes, kills all 157 on boardhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/world-news/ethiopian-airlines-flight-bound-for-nairobi-crashes-kills-all-157-on-board-5620083/
Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Nairobi crashes, kills all 157 on board
A list of the dead released by Ethiopian Airlines included passengers from China, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Israel, India and Somalia. Kenya lost 32 citizens. Canada, 18. Several countries including the United States lost four or more people.