World News Eid Mubarak 2019: People around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr Eid Mubarak 2019 Images: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations began in the UAE and Saudi Arabia Tuesday after the Shawwaal crescent moon was sighted late on Monday evening. Eid will be celebrated across India Wednesday, Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee, the moon was sighted on Tuesday. (Express photo: Partha Paul) The festival falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which is the only day the Muslims do not need to fast. However, the festival date depends on the sighting of the new moon as well as astronomical calculations. (Express photo: Ritesh Batra) Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations began in the UAE and Saudi Arabia Tuesday after the Shawwaal crescent moon was sighted late on Monday evening. Eid al-Fitr prayer marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramzan. (AP) The central Asian region which includes Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr Tuesday. (AP) Eid-ul-Fitr is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims around the world to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in this month. (AP) A boy attends Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania. (AP)