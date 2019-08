On Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice an animal that is dear to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. The feast is prepared thereafter and divided into three parts - one is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the poor and the last part is retained for immediate family. In pic: A Kenyan child attends prayers to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at an open field in Nairobi, Kenya. (Reuters)