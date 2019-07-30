World News Ebola’s life and death struggle in eastern Congo Health experts agree the experimental Ebola vaccine has saved multitudes in Congo, but after nearly a year and some 171,000 doses given, the epidemic shows few signs of waning - over 1700 have died from the disease. On July 17, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak an international emergency after it spread to eastern Congo's biggest city, Goma. (AP) The WHO says as many as 90 percent of those eligible for vaccination have accepted it, but that figure only includes those who gave contact tracers enough information to be included on a list. (AP) Nearly a year of public health messages have failed to reach Congolese who fear the Ebola vaccine is just another ploy to kill people in a region wracked by violence for a quarter century. (AP) More than 1,700 people in eastern Congo have died as the virus has spread in areas too dangerous for health teams to access. (AP) Deep distrust and pernicious rumors - along with political instability and violence – are severely undermining efforts by public health authorities to trace and vaccinate those who may have come into contact with infected people. (AP)