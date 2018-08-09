1 / 10

Aid began reaching isolated areas of the Indonesian island struggling after a powerful earthquake that killed more than 227 people as rescuers intensified efforts Wednesday to find those buried in the rubble. In Pic: Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. (Source: Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS)