The number of Americans who voted early reached 30.2 million on Monday, according to the University of Florida’s United States Elections Project. That number represents more than one-fifth of all the votes cast in the 2016 election. In pic: Voters enter to cast their ballots on Monday at the Franklin County Board of Elections Early Voting Center in Columbus, Ohio. Despite steady rain all morning, voters waited for up to 45 minutes to cast their ballot. (AP)