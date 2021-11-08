4 / 8

The daughter of a herder family stands in the doorway of their hut near Kuruti, in Garissa County, Kenya Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. “We do not have a spare planet in which we will seek refuge once we have succeeded in destroying this one,” the executive director of East Africa’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development, Workneh Gebeyehu, said last month while opening a regional early warning climate center in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)