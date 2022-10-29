Storm Nalgae triggers floods and mudslides in Philippines, kills dozens
October 29, 2022 3:13:12 pm
Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 47 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mud slide officials said on Saturday (AP)
The worst storm impact so far was a mud slide that buried dozens of houses with as many as 60 people in the tribal village of Kusiong in Maguindanao's Datu Odin Sinsuat town, said an official (Reuters)
The minister added that eleven bodies, mostly of children, were dug up on Friday by rescuers using spades in Kusiong, where about 80 families lived (AP)
An official death count of 67 in Maguindanao province on Friday night, was recalled by authorities after discovering some double counting of casualties.(AP)
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use a makeshift float as they evacuate residents from flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Zamboanga, southern Philippines on Saturday (AP)
The stormy weather in a large swath of the country prompted the coast guard to prohibit sea travel in dangerously rough seas as millions of Filipinos planned to travel over a long weekend to visit the tombs of relatives and for family reunions on All Saints' Day in the largely Roman Catholic nation.(AP)
Located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, the Philippine archipelago is one of the world's most disaster-prone nations(AP)