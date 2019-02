Trump announced that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a second summit on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam. "If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea. Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one," Trump said. In pic: US Senator Kyrsten Sinema applauds as President Donald Trump delivers his address. (REUTERS)