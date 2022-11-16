In Photos: Donald Trump launches 2024 US presidential run
Updated: November 16, 2022 1:10:50 pm
Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals. (AP)
Trump, seeking a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, made his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped. (AP)
Supporters cheer after former President Trump announces that he is running for president again. (AP)
“In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to a cheering phone-waving crowd of donors and longtime supporters.
Trump’s announcement comes earlier than usual even in a country known for protracted presidential campaigns and signals his interest in discouraging other possible contenders such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or his own former vice president, Mike Pence, from making a bid for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. (AP)
In a speech broadcast live on US television, Trump spoke to hundreds of supporters in a ballroom decorated with several chandeliers and lined with dozens of American flags. (AP)
Former President Donald Trump waves after his announcement. (AP)
Former President Donald Trump stands on stage with former first lady Melania Trump. (AP)
Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, right, and his wife Lara Trump, left, at Mar-a-Lago. (AP)
From left, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and Lara Trump applaud. (AP)